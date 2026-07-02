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Viral Video: Yashasvi Jaiswal dons Messi jersey, cheers for Argentina during FIFA World Cup 2026 match

Team India's young batter Yasashvi Jaiswal recently shared a Reel on his Instagram handle wherein he is seen supporting Argentina and particularly Messi, donning his iconic No 10 jersey.

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Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 02:27 PM IST

Viral Video: Yashasvi Jaiswal dons Messi jersey, cheers for Argentina during FIFA World Cup 2026 match
Yashasvi Jaiswal shared a video on his Instagram handle, enjoying a FIFA World Cup 2026 match. (X/rajasthanroyals)
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Yashasvi Jaiswal recently shared a Reel on his Instagram handle wherein he can be seen enjoying a Round of 32 match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Not only this, but he is also seen donning Lionel Messi's No 10 jersey while watching the France vs Sweden game. In his post, the Rajasthan Royals' batter captioned it 'Bucket List', along with a tick mark emoji, highlighting his long-standing desire to watch a FIFA World Cup match.

Take a look

Not only Jaiswal, but Rajasthan Royals also shared a post featuring a collage of their player with a caption, ''Round of 32 mein humara 64: Present sir.'' For those unversed, Jaiswal is not a part of Team India's squad for the limited-over series against England, which is why the 24-year-old is seen fulfilling his wish list in the US.

Whats App Image 2026 07 02 at 7 30 56 AM

Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 so far

 

The Lionel Messi-led defending champions are one of the favourites in the ongoing tournament. After clinching all their group stage matches against Austria, Algeria, and Jordan, Argentina stormed into the Round of 32 and are set to face Cape Verde on Saturday, July 4. Messi is currently tied with France's Kylian Mbappe as the leading goal scorer at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with six goals each.

 

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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