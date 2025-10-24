Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna take Uber ride in Australia, driver's surprised expression goes viral, watch

The Uber driver was left speechless when Indian cricket stars Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna, and Yashasvi Jaiswal hopped into his cab, visibly stunned by the unexpected encounter ¹.

An Uber driver in Adelaide, Australia, had an unforgettable experience when three Indian cricketers, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, stepped into his vehicle. The driver was visibly stunned, and a dashcam video captured his reaction, which went viral on social media.

The video shows the driver waiting for his pickup, unaware of who he was about to meet. Moments later, Krishna gets into the front seat, while Jurel and Jaiswal sit in the rear. The driver's surprise is palpable, and he remains silent throughout the ride, seemingly lost in thought. Fans empathized with the driver's reaction, noting that meeting celebrities can be overwhelming.

Driver's reaction

Despite being a fan, the driver respects the players' privacy, exchanging only a few pleasantries at the end of the ride. The players, who have played together for Rajasthan Royals and are part of India's red ball squad, seem relaxed and casual during the ride. The video highlights their down-to-earth nature, making the encounter even more endearing.

Social media reaction

Taking to social media user wrote, “He was too stunned to speak or express."

“He did not even bother," joked another.

One person called the unreal moment, the “dream of every Uber driver."

An individual called the driver, “Introvert ultra pro max." “Prime example of thinking too much. Once in a lifetime opportunity gone. Should have said hi," read a comment.

India's series struggles continue

The Indian team, currently touring Australia, has struggled in the ODI series, losing 2-0 in Adelaide. Jurel, Krishna, and Jaiswal, who have yet to feature in the series, will be hoping for a chance to get some game time in the final ODI in Sydney. The trio, along with Kuldeep Yadav, will look to make an impact and help India salvage some pride in the series