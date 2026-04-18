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WWE WrestleMania 42: Live streaming details, full match card of Night 1 and 2 and more

World Wrestling Entertainment is set to deliver two blockbuster nights of WrestleMania 42, featuring top stars like Roman Reigns and CM Punk taking on for the World Heavyweight Championship, on April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 07:20 PM IST

WWE WrestleMania 42: Live streaming details, full match card of Night 1 and 2 and more
WrestleMania 42 will be held on April 19 and April 20 in Las Vegas
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WrestleMania, the biggest spectacle in sports entertainment, is just hours away from its 42nd edition. The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)'s annual event will once again unfold over two nights, first on April 19 and second on April 20. With dreamy matchups, title defenses, and expected surprise appearances, global fans of WWE are eagerly awaiting the most popular event of the company. Ahead of the mega annual event, let us take a look at some of the important details about WrestleMania 42, like live streaming details, start timings, and the full match card of both nights.

WrestleMania 42: When and where to watch?

WrestleMania 42 is set to take place over two nights, and timings for both nights are as follows:

Due to the time difference, Night 1 of WrestleMania 42 can be watched on April 19 around 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Night 2 of WrestleMania 42 will begin on April 20 around 3:30 am IST.

WrestleMania 42: Live Streaming details 

In India, WrestleMania 42 is available on Netflix for live streaming with an active subscription. In the US, the live streaming of WrestleMania 42 will be available on ESPN platforms.

WrestleMania 42 Night 1: Full Match Card

Seth Rollins vs Gunther - Singles Match
Drew McIntyre vs Jacob Fatu - Singles Match
AJ Lee (C) vs Becky Lynch - Women's Intercontinental Championship
Stephanie Vaquer (C) vs Liv Morgan - Women's World Championship
Irresistible Forces (C) vs Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs Paige & Brie Bella - Fatal Four-Way Match for Women's Tag Team Championship
Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed vs The Usos and LA Knight- Six-Man Tag Team Match
Main Event: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Randy Orton - Undisputed WWE Championship

WrestleMania 42 Night 2: Full Match Card

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar - Singles Match
Penta vs JeVon Evans vs Dragon Lee vs JD McDonagh vs Rusev vs Rey Mysterio – Ladder Match for Intercontinental Championship
Jade Cargill vs Rhea Ripley - WWE Women’s Championship
Sami Zayn vs Trick Williams - United States Championship
Finn Balor vs Dominik Mysterio - Singles match
Main Event: CM Punk vs Roman Reigns - World Heavyweight Championship

 

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