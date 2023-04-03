WWE to merge with UFC forming new $21 billion company (file photo: Vince McMahon)

WWE, which is owned by Vince McMahon, has finally got a buyer. The company has agreed to merge with UFC, which is owned by Endeavor. They will form a new publicly traded company controlled by Endeavor Group. The duo will combine to create a $21.4 billion sports entertainment company.

Endeavor will own a 51% stake in the new combat sports and entertainment company. While WWE shareholders will have the remaining 49%, according to the terms of the agreement. The deal values WWE at $9.3 billion and UFC at $12.1 billion, the companies said in a press release.

A new publicly traded company will be formed that houses the UFC and WWE brands, with Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, will act as chief executive of both Endeavor and the new company. While McMahon will be the executive chairman. Dana White will remain as president of UFC, and WWE CEO Nick Khan will stay on as president of the wrestling business.

