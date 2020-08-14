WWE: Throwback to when Triple H, Shawn Michaels bullied The Rock

One of the biggest superstars to ever enter the WWE ring is The Rock, also known as Dwaine Johnson.

But back in the 1990s, Rock was a newcomer and was far off from a global superstar.

However, due to his charismatic personality and top-notch confidence, Dwayne quickly became one of Vince McMahon's favorites.

Rock's quick rise to success at his very young age did also attract a lot of enemies too with Triple H and Shawn Michales being top of the list.

Bret Hart recently revealed how they managed to bully The Rock.

"A lot of the wrestlers would give him a hard time in those days, a really hard time, enough to try to break him and get him to quit and they almost succeeded. (The Rock) was kind of a marked guy," Hart said while speaking on the Confessions Of The Hitman, per Wrestling Inc.

"I don't know why he had such a hard time being accepted by some of the more jerk-like wrestlers.:

"A lot of the same guys who had a problem with Rock were the same guys that were all involved in the Screwjob with me, so I had the same dislike for the same petty bulls--t that these guys were all about," he added.

Hart then went on to add how HBK 'chewed out The Rock' backstage.

"I remember Shawn Michaels coming into the dressing room and dressing down poor Dwayne," Hart said.

"I believe, (HBK) told (The Rock) to never do a top rope dropkick ever again because that was his move. That's what he was mad about. And then, he slammed the door and he walked out."

"The Rock was (deflated) because in those days, Shawn had a lot of weight. (So) he was apologising and said he didn't know, and he thought it would be okay," he added.