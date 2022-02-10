WWE superstar The Great Khali joins BJP ahead of Punjab Assembly Polls 2022

Former WWE superstar Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali has joined BJP ahead of the Punjab Assembly Polls 2022.

Professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known by his ring name 'The Great Khali' has Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

A former Punjab Police official, he joined the party at its headquarters in the presence of Union minister Jitendra Singh and its general secretary Arun Singh.

"I'm glad to have joined BJP... I feel that PM Modi's work for the nation makes him the right Prime Minister. So, I thought why not be a part of his governance for the nation's development. I joined BJP after being influenced by BJP's national policy," stated the former WWE superstar.

Incidentally, Khali had lent his support to the year-long farmers' agitation against the three farm reform laws, now repealed.

His inclusion into the BJP comes ahead of Punjab Assembly Polls. Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.






