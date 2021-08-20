WWE Summerslam 2021 full schedule, Live streaming, when and where to watch and all you need to know

Former WWE champion John Cena, who has had a busy August with the release of his film 'The Suicide Squad' and another film to release on the last Friday of the month 'Vacation Friends', will step into the wrestling ring again against the Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The match is looked at as the biggest attraction of the upcoming WWE Summerslam starting Monday, August 22.

The event featuring some of the biggest stars of the ring will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with 10 blockbuster matches schedule one after the other.

While Goldberg and Lashley will be up against each other for the WWE title, RAW women's champion Nikki A.S.H. will be up against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in the triple-threat encounter.

Also featuring in the event are Bianca Belair, who will look to defend her Smackdown Women’s Championship title, Sasha Banka, Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal among many others.

Where and when to watch WWE Summerslam?

The WWE Summerslam will begin at 3.30 AM IST on Monday, August 22 and the main show will start at 5.30 AM IST. The event will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Summerslam will be broadcast through Soony Sports Network on Sony Ten1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD, while the fans can live stream the event through the SonyLiv app.

Match schedule for the pay-per-view event

RAW Women’s Championship (triple threat match):

Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H

Smackdown Women’s Championship:

Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair

Smackdown Tag-Team Championship:

The Mysterios vs The Usos

Raw Tag-Team Championship:

Randy Orton and Riddle vs AJ Styles and Omos

United States Championship:

Damian Priest vs Sheamus

Universal Championship:

John Cena vs Roman Reigns

WWE Championship:

Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley

Singles Matches:

Seth Rollins vs Edge

Alexa Bliss vs Eva Marie

Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal