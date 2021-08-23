THIS WWE star refused to wear underwear in the ring, here's why

Former WWE wrestler Chelsea Green, who made a return to Impact Wrestling last month has just made a stunning revelation that got everyone talking. The fighter stated that she never wore underwear while competing in the ring.

The 30-year-old had spent two years on the WWE lineup between 2018 and 2020 and insists she has never worn underwear throughout her career. She added that she doesn't even do so in day-to-day life.

Speaking to EWrestingNews, Green had said: "Now one thing that you should learn about me is that I don't wear underwear. I don't care if it's wrestling gear, workout gear, jeans, a dress. I don't like wearing f*****g underwear. Sue me, okay. I would rather go commando. I would rather feel the breeze. I've always been this way. My friends know it, my family knows it, Matt knows it, and now, well, the locker room knows it."

Abot Chelsea, she had signed a new three-year contract with WWE back in November 2020. However, things did not go as planned and during a Survivor Series match on November 13, she broke her wrist.

This lead to her spending several months on the sidelines as she made a full recovery. But back in April 2021, it was confirmed that WWE had decided to release Green from her contract.

Soon after she made a return to Impact Wrestling where she had entertained between 2016 and 2018. Her first appearance was at Slammiversary where she teamed up with her real-life fiancé Matt Cardona and defeated Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood duo.