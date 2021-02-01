WWE Royal Rumble Live Result: Bianca Belair is the new champion, to meet Sasha Banks at Smackdown

Bianca Belair has done it. Belair beat her 24-year old opponent Rhea Ripley in the WWE pay-per-view Royal Rumble event 2021 to win the title in one of the best WrestleMania points thus far. By the virtue of the win, Belair has set up the date with Sasha Banks, who retained her Smackdown title by beating Carmella.

Belair, who belongs to Knoxville in Tennessee eliminated Ripley on Sunday (January 31, US time). She will be going to Wrestlemania after entering at No.3, having won her first Rumble, in a record time.

Earlier, Belair and Ripley combined together and beat Charlotte Flair. Charlotte fought back and tossed Belair around, before the latter pounced back.

She faced Ripley for the title and the two had a brawl in the middle of the ring. Flair and Ripley both tried their level best to eliminate each other as the former went for a big boot, but Ripley stormed back by dumping her over the top. Charlotte still hung on, but Bianca now was into action as she hit her with an elbow and both Rhea and Bianca threw her out of the ring.

Bianca and Rhea ended up as the final two. While Bianca was busy crowing over Charlotte, Rhea attempted to throw her out. They both attacked the apron but they came to an understanding and got back in the ring to fight. Belair almost eliminated Ripley, as she hung on, but she gave the final blow to win the title.

Meanwhile, in the men's clash, defending champion Drew McIntyre prevailed over the WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. It almost looked like the veteran will turn the tables on the defending champion, however, Drew McIntyre dug deep and pinned down Goldberg in the latter stages of the match after hitting the Claymore to retain his title.