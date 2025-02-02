SPORTS
Following his victory in Sunday's 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Jey Uso will be the main attraction at WrestleMania 41.
The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 was set to be a landmark event, showcasing top superstars like CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and the returning AJ Styles, all vying for a chance to headline WrestleMania 41. However, the unexpected highlight came when Jey Uso claimed victory, overcoming a tough lineup and eliminating the legendary John Cena in what was his farewell Rumble appearance.
Fans were excited to watch Cena win the Royal Rumble for the third time, something that only Stone Cold Steve Austin had accomplished. The atmosphere was electrifying as the 16-time World Champion entered the ring and was viewed as the favorite. However, WWE took a risk by giving fan favorite Jey Uso a career-defining victory, paving the way for him to challenge Gunther for the title at WrestleMania 41.
The match kicked off with some controversy as Penta appeared to eliminate himself, a moment WWE chose not to address further. Bron Breakker, the Intercontinental Champion, arrived and swiftly eliminated a number of rivals, adding to the chaos. Unexpected participants like IShowSpeed, who replaced Akira Tozawa and defeated Otis, added to the exciting environment.
Tensions soared when Roman Reigns entered at number 16, taking control of the ring and engaging in a thrilling standoff with Jacob Fatu. Drew McIntyre and Finn Balor ramped up the intensity, with Balor debuting new entrance music that didn’t quite resonate with the crowd. However, the most electrifying moment of the night came when AJ Styles made his much-anticipated return, sending the audience into a frenzy with his iconic theme music.
Unexpected eliminations began to occur as the contest came to a head. After Damian Priest threw McIntyre out without warning, LA Knight swiftly followed suit and eliminated Priest. After Styles defeated Knight, Logan Paul, the last competitor, had to upset the balance by eliminating Styles and then shocking the crowd by eliminating Punk, who had earlier eliminated Reigns and Rollins.
With only three competitors left - Cena, Paul, and Jey Uso - the atmosphere in the arena was electric. Cena managed to eliminate Paul, setting up a dramatic one-on-one showdown between him and Jey Uso. The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 crowd rallied behind Cena, hoping for a historic win. However, in a surprising twist, Jey Uso countered Cena's signature move, sending the WWE legend tumbling over the top rope to claim an unexpected victory.
HOLY SHITTTTTTTTTTTTT— EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) February 2, 2025
JEY USO JUST ELIMINATED JOHN CENA
THIS WAS THE MOST UNEXPECTED ROYAL RUMBLE WINNER IN THE HISTORY OF WWE.#RoyalRumble
pic.twitter.com/IVV4qIE3ve
The arena went quiet as Cena, visibly stunned by the result, returned to the ring to embrace Jey in a rare moment of sportsmanship. While the night marked a career-defining moment for Jey Uso, it also stirred emotions for Cena, who now faces a final chance to secure a spot in the WrestleMania 41 main event through the Elimination Chamber.
Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair triumphantly returned to the arena in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, defeating 29 other contestants. With a decisive huge boot to NXT newcomer Roxanne Perez, who had already defeated Nia Jax, Flair secured her triumph.
