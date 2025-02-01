This year's match promises to be full of unexpected twists, showcasing top superstars such as John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre.

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will host the highly anticipated WWE Royal Rumble 2025 on February 1 (February 2 IST). Fans from all over the world can expect an exciting and action-packed experience at this event.

Top performers including John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre will compete in this year's Royal Rumble battle, which is known for its unexpected turns. With the goal of winning, these renowned wrestlers will engage in intense competition for a desired position on the Road to WrestleMania.

In a significant announcement, it's been revealed that John Cena will begin his retirement tour at this event. This news adds an exciting and emotional element to an already thrilling lineup. Fans can look forward to a spectacular showdown as these iconic wrestlers give their all in the ring.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Full Fight Card

Men's Royal Rumble Match: 30 men will compete, including LA Knight, John Cena, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Penta, Chad Gable, Bron Breakker, and Carmelo Hayes.

Women's Royal Rumble Match: 30 women will compete, including Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile, and Iyo Sky.

Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens.

WWE Tag Team Championship 2 out of 3 Falls Match: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa).

Live Streaming Details

WWE fans in India who are excited for the Royal Rumble 2025 can tune in to watch the event live, starting at 4:30 AM IST on February 2, 2025 (Sunday).

The much-awaited WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will be aired on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also stream the event live on the SonyLiv app and website. For those outside India, the event will be available for streaming on Peacock or Netflix.

