Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Bianca Belair defeats 9-time champion Alexa Bliss to retain RAW women's title

Bianca Belair dominated the match from the beginning and hammered her opponent in the corner.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Bianca Belair defeats 9-time champion Alexa Bliss to retain RAW women's title
Image Source: Twitter/ Screengrab

Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at the highly-anticipated Royal Rumble event.

The two superstars have been embroiled in a bitter feud for some time, which began after The Goddess became the number one contender for the championship title. They clashed for the gold on the red brand several weeks ago, culminating in a shocking outburst from Bliss as she attacked the referee.

The WWE Champion then challenged Alexa Bliss to face her again for the title at the Royal Rumble instead of entering the 30-woman match. Bianca Belair dominated the match from the start, delivering powerful blows to her opponent in the corner. She was relentless in her pursuit of victory, displaying her impressive strength and agility. In the end, Belair emerged triumphant, cementing her place as one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time.

Alexa Bliss then locked the champion in a punishing submission hold, yanking her hair and feet simultaneously. Belair retaliated with a powerful suplex, followed by a devastating knee strike to Alexa's midsection.

The WWE Superstar, Bianca Belair, attempted a moonsault, but Alexa Bliss was able to counter with her knees. Belair then attempted to hit the KOD, but Bliss was able to dodge it. In the end, Belair was able to successfully hit the KOD and retain her title.

After the match, Uncle Howdy's video package played in the arena, showcasing Alexa Bliss' past self and seemingly prompting her to embrace her darker side. The video package was a powerful reminder of the journey she had taken and the transformation she had undergone. Alexa Bliss was left with a difficult decision: to stay true to her newfound light or to succumb to the darkness that had once consumed her.

READ| 'Gold-standard meeting': Neeraj Chopra meets Team India ahead of U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pathaan: From Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's face-off to Salman Khan's epic cameo, 5 'seeti-maar' moments from the film
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Streaming This Week: Drishyam 2, Break Point, Dog Gone, OTT releases to binge-watch
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Masaba-Satyadeep Misra marriage: Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Neena Gupta, others attend wedding party of newlyweds
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 589 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.