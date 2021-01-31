WWE Royal Rumble 2021: When, where, how to watch in India

The Royal Rumble 2021 is a pay-per-view produced by WWE for its Raw and SmackDown brand divisions and it is set to take place on January 31 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

It will be the 34th event under the Royal Rumble and will feature WWE’s virtual fan viewing called Thunderdome. So which matches should fans watch out for?

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Last Man Standing Match)

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

Royal Rumble Match (M)

Royal Rumble Match (F)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair & Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax.

All you need to know about the Royal Rumble 2021 event:

When will Royal Rumble 2021 take place?

Royal Rumble 2021 will take place on Monday, 1st February 2021

Where is Royal Rumble 2021 taking place?

Royal Rumble 2021 will be taking place at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

What time does the Royal Rumble 2021 begin?

Royal Rumble 2021 will begin at 05:30 AM IST, which is also Sunday, 31st January 2021 at 7 PM ET.

Which TV channel will telecast Royal Rumble 2021 Live?

Royal Rumble 2021 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1HD in English Commentary and Ten 3/3HD in Hindi Commentary.

How do I live stream Royal Rumble 2021?

Royal Rumble 2021 will be live-streamed on the WWE app, and website.