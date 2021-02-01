WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Results: Edge wins the event for second time

Canadian wrestler Edge has returned and his homecoming couldn't be more sweeter than winning the Royal Rumble title. The 47-year old wrestler prevailed in the 30-man tournament over Randy Orton. Orton finished on 2nd place as Edge attacked him on the ramp. In rage, Edge threw Randy into the barricade.

Edge has been a special case in WWE. He has returned in the men’s Royal Rumble twice before this season – once when he won it in 2010 and in 2020 - when no one thought he would come back to the ring again. But Edge returned, entered the ring and took the championship home.

Earlier, Universal Title holder Roman Reigns retained his title in the Last Man Standing match against Kevin Owens. Reigns used his Superman punch to the full as both, like two brawlers, kept pounding blows after blows on one another. After he was handcuffed by Owens, he kicked him, told referee to open his handcuffs and he in return tied Owens and this was final nail in the coffin of Owens.

Bianca Belair and Drew McIntyre won their respective Royal Rumble Titles on Sunday, January 31 (US local time). While Belair finished at No 3 beating Rhea Ripley and set a date with Sasha Banka at the WWE Smackdown. McIntyre defeated the Hall of Famer Goldberg to retain his title and winning the fans over by the win.