WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Result: Roman Reigns retains Universal title

Universal champion, Roman Reigns has retained his title by being Kevin Owen in the Last Man Standing game at the WWE Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view event. Roman made use of his Superman punches to the fullest extent even though Owens kept coming back, but the defending champ kept at it and prevailed over the Canadian wrestler.

Owens came to the ring before, then Reigns and Paul Heyman arrived. Roman gave the first blow in the form of Superman punch. He attempted to hit a spear, but Kevin Owens fought back with a Powerbomb. Both were now outside the ring, and at the ring post, Owens hit Reigns.

But, Reigns was not going down that easy, he recivered quickly and threw Owens on the steel step and gave another spear. Reigns then hit the bar on Owens' face by the step and Owens kicked-out of the challenge brilliantly. Now, Kevin was overpowering Reigns. Roman then hit back with a chair.

Both kept pounding one blow after another and Reigns was in a deteriorating state and he was bleeding. But the Superman punch came to his rescue again and he attempted a spear again successfully. Owens handcuffed Reigns but he pushed the referee and gave a low blow to Owens. Heyman unlocked the cuffs and Reigns now locked Owens. Owens couldn't stand up and Reigns defended his championship.

Belair and McIntyre win Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair and Drew McIntyre won their respective Royal Rumble Titles on Sunday, January 31 (US local time). While Belair finished at No 3 beating Rhea Ripley and set a date with Sasha Banka at the WWE Smackdown. McIntyre defeated the Hall of Famer Goldberg to retain his title and winning the fans over by the win.