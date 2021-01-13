WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Goldberg vs Drew McIntyre match will keep Roman Reigns interested for THIS reason

The WWE endured a terrible 2020 with falling ratings and virtual crowd attendances due to the coronavirus pandemic in the USA. The World Wrestling Entertainment heads into 2021 with cautious optimism, with the Royal Rumble event the first to kickstart WWE's progress in January. The 30-man over-the-top rope challenge in the Royal Rumble will be the key drawcard in the event, but the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Goldberg will be keenly watched for two reasons. The prime reason will be because the match will feature a superstar who has carried the fortunes of the WWE in a turbulent 2020 for close to 300 days. The other is a bonafide legend who has achieved everything. The second curious reason could be Roman Reigns.

The WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Goldberg has plenty at stake when it comes to the direction that the World Wrestling Entertainment intends to take into 2021. A win for Drew McIntyre will only cement his position as the new face of the WWE in the new decade despite the success of Randy Orton in the intermediate period. However, a win for Goldberg will have an interesting storyline heading into Wrestlemania and that could be Roman Reigns.

In 2020, Goldberg and Roman Reigns were pitted to fight against each other and it was labelled as a clash between two of the best athletes in the business. The 'spear vs spear' encounter had every fan waiting in anticipation. Unfortunately, Roman Reigns pulled out of the event due to personal reasons, with potential reports stating that the risk of infection of the coronavirus is what made Reigns, a cancer survivor, pull out.

What happens if Goldberg wins?

If Goldberg wins against Drew McIntyre, then he the prospect of his feud with Roman Reigns will once again be reignited. What was not possible in 2020 might finally happen in Wrestlemania in 2021. However, for the WWE, it will be a tough ask to make Drew McIntyre drop the title to Goldberg. Drew McIntyre has been great for the company in their toughest period and asking the current face of the brand to drop the title to an individual who wrestles very sporadically might not go down well with the WWE Universe.

The match will take place despite Drew McIntyre testing positive for the coronavirus. On January 31, the direction as to what WWE will take will be very interesting and it all depends primarily on the outcome of the match between Goldberg and Drew McIntyre.