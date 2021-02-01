WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Drew McIntyre prevails over Goldberg, Sasha Banks retains title

The WWE Royal Rumble 2021 got off to an amazing start with the much awaited clash between defending champion Drew McIntyre and the legend Goldberg. The match between two of the biggest names in WWE was the most anticipated one, since the time the 54-year old challenged the champion, on the night when he retained his title after beating Keith Lee. The game started outside the ring when McIntyre used a spear against Goldberg and the latter put the defending champion through a barricade.

In the power-packed clash, it almost looked like the veteran will turn the tables on the defending champion, however, Drew McIntyre dug deep and pinned down Goldberg in the latter stages of the match after hitting the Claymore to retain his title.

Meanwhile, the 29-year old champion Sasha Banks retained the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship via submission beating Carmella with the Banks Statement.

As mentioned, the match started even before the bell, when the match finally started with McIntyre back in the ring, he hit Goldberg with the Claymore only for him to kick-out from the ring, to the utter shock of the WWE Champion.

Goldberg, returned from the blow, settled himself and hit McIntyre repeatedly with the Jackhammer, after hitting him with multiple spears. It was McIntyre's turn to do the same, he kicked-out of the Jackhammer twice and delivered the decisive blow by giving a Claymore kick to Goldberg to pin him and eventually retain his title, finishing the match in a rather quick time.

The WWE Hall of Famer, later, after the match, came up to McIntyre and the two hugged each other and shared a moment of respect. Goldberg, raised the hand before leaving the ring.

The men's Royal Rumble match was in pay-per-view format and McIntyre's opponent at WrestleMania 37, will be named in the coming time.