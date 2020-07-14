WWE RAW: Randy Orton vs The Big Show 'Unsanctioned Match' set for next week

WWE superstar Randy Orton threw an open challenge towards The Big Show to an "Unsanctioned Match" during the Monday-night RAW.

This week's event was just before 'The Horror Show' at Extreme Rules takes place which will see familiar faces going head-to-head ahead of Sunday's pay-per-view megaevent.

Orton took on R-Truth in the RAW grand event which saw the 'Viper' hit his signature RKO move within the first few moments of the match.

During the fight, The Big Show made his grand entry to prevent Randy from defeating Truth.

However, his efforts went in vain as the nine-time WWE Championship cruised to victory on the night with his elegant grace.

Afterward, at the backstage, The Big Show agreed to Orton’s challenge for an "Unsanctioned Match" for next week on RAW.

Fans went absolutely berserk on social media as they can't contain their excitement to witness yet another WWE classic matchup.