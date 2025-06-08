R-Truth made his comeback to WWE at the Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View event, where Seth Rollins and Naomi secured their MITB briefcases.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso emerged victorious, defeating John Cena and Logan Paul in the main event of Money in the Bank 2025. Just as Cena was about to pin Cody, R-Truth made a surprising return to WWE. He intervened by attacking Cena, aiding Cody and Jey in securing their win. Cody ultimately pinned the Undisputed WWE Champion, clinching the tag team match for his side.

THIS WAS ONE OF THE GREATEST MOMENTS IN HISTORY



WE ALL GOT WORKED



R TRUTH IS BACK IN WWE



#MITB pic.twitter.com/gfXRYzmPf8 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) June 8, 2025

Seth Rollins claimed victory in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match for the second time in his career. His previous win was in 2014, where he successfully cashed in his briefcase at Wrestlemania 31. Rollins' triumph was facilitated by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, who helped clear the ring for him.

Shortly after, Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo appeared to challenge them. Thanks to Fatu's support, Solo Sikoa ascended the ladder and was on the verge of grabbing the briefcase when Fatu attacked him. This allowed Rollins to re-enter the ring, where he took down LA Knight and secured the briefcase.

Naomi kicked off the event by winning the Women's Ladder Match. She entered the ring while Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss were on the ladder. The former women's champion pushed both competitors off the ladder and climbed it to successfully retrieve the briefcase.

Currently, Naomi is arguably performing at the peak of her career, making her victory unsurprising. There is little doubt that Naomi will effectively cash in her briefcase.

Becky Lynch captured the Women's Intercontinental Championship by defeating Lyra Valkaria with a roll-up. After the match, Lyra attacked Becky, having persistently troubled the now-former IC Champion.

Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Octagon Jr. at Money in the Bank. Their match was scheduled during the Worlds Collide event, which occurred prior to MITB.

