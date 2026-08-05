WWE legend Brock Lesnar announces retirement after SummerSlam loss to Oba Femi

WWE legend Brock Lesnar has announced his retirement after suffering a defeat to Oba Femi at SummerSlam. The 49-year-old brings the curtain down on one of the most dominant careers in professional wrestling, ending an era defined by championships, iconic rivalries, and unforgettable moments.

Lesnar passed the torch at the end of the Hell in a Cell match at SummerSlam. (Courtesy: X)

WWE legend Brock Lesnar has called it a career, delivering the news during an appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show.’ At 49, Lesnar steps away after decades at the top, officially closing the book on an era in professional wrestling.

His final match went down at WWE Summerslam 2026 in Minnesota. Oba Femi got the win in a vicious Hell in a Cell match, ending a trilogy and putting a definitive exclamation mark on Lesnar's run.

Known to fans as the ‘Beast Incarnate,’ Lesnar built a legacy on pure power, athleticism, and big-match dominance. He was the guy you circled on every big card. Sitting down with McAfee, Lesnar put it simply: “I’m here today to let the world know I am retired, and I want to say a big thank you to everybody.” He continued, “Saturday was emotional. When Oba Femi slammed me at WrestleMania, I thought, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I think I’m done.’”

"I'm here today to let the world know that I am retired and I wanted to say a big thank you to everybody..



That was it for me on Saturday and I'm very grateful for everything" ~ @BrockLesnar #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/riY8YLZpPO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 4, 2026

He’d hinted at retirement earlier this year at WrestleMania, after dropping the match to Femi. That night, he left his gloves and boots in the ring—a classic wrestling gesture.

But the business kept calling. Lesnar returned in May, reigniting his rivalry with Femi and setting up their final showdown. He evened the score at WWE Clash in Italy, then faced Femi one last time at Summerslam.

“Saturday, for Brock Lesnar, that’s it. That’s it for me in the ring and everything else,” he told McAfee, making it clear he’s done not just with WWE, but with wrestling altogether.

After the loss to Femi at Summerslam, Lesnar embraced the 28-year-old, called him the “future of WWE,” and acknowledged his own role as “the past.” That torch-passing moment capped a run that began back in 2002, when Lesnar stormed onto the scene on Monday Night Raw.

Across more than two decades, Lesnar won the WWE championship seven times and claimed the Universal title on three occasions. He conquered the Royal Rumble twice, and took home the Money in the Bank contract once. Heavyweight rivalries—Cena, The Undertaker, Roman Reigns—helped shape his legend. Lesnar even ended The Undertaker’s iconic undefeated WrestleMania streak in 2014.

And his accomplishments weren’t limited to wrestling. Lesnar took on a new challenge in 2008 by joining UFC, where he defeated Randy Couture to become heavyweight champion. His last UFC fight came in 2016.

Now, the Beast Incarnate finally steps aside. He leaves behind a legacy that’s tough to match—champion in two sports, and a once-in-a-generation presence in WWE.

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