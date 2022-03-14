WWE icon Scott Hall on life support after having three heart attacks post surgery

WWE and WCW icon Scott Hall is currently on life support after suffering three heart attacks on Saturday as per multiple reports. The 63-year-old, whose treatment is underway at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Georgia's Marietta, was better known by his stage name 'Razor Ramon'.

As per reports, Hall was hospitalized after suffering a broken hip, just over a week ago. The veteran WWE star then underwent a hip-replacement surgery, but he suffered a serious complication due to a loose blood clot.

Hall was inducted to WWE's renowned Hall of Fame twice and was scheduled to appear in Dallas ahead of the build-up to the much-awaited 'Wrestlemania 38'.

For the unversed, Hall was one of the founding members of WCW's renowned New World Order (NOW) alongside fellow icons Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash.

A two-time world champion, the veteran retired from professional wrestling in 2010 and appeared in multiple WWE shows afterwards. Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 as a singles wrestler.

In the past, Hall has faced multiple health hazards, including cardiac issues which forced the legend to get a defibrillator and pacemaker implanted in his body. He also suffered from drug abuse in the past.

In these tough times for Hall, many wrestlers from the fraternity of past and present, took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

WWE legend Ric Flair wrote on Twitter, "Praying For Scott Hall!!! Wishing You A Speedy Recovery My Friend!"

Meanwhile, Hollywood superstar and WWE icon Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tweeted, "Scott Hall, pulling for you my friend. Stay strong! We need the “bad guy” back in the game."