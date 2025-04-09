Recently, Kohli imitated Cena's signature gesture and showed off his T20 World Cup ring, which Cena then posted on his Instagram.

WWE legend John Cena isn't just a regular visitor to India; he really seems to have his finger on the country's pulse. On Wednesday, he showcased just how closely he keeps up with the action from a distance by posting a picture of Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli striking Cena's famous "You can't see me" pose. This iconic moment excited fans from both the wrestling and cricket worlds.

Just a few days earlier, Kohli had paid homage to Cena by mimicking his signature gesture while proudly displaying his T20 World Cup ring, which Cena later shared on his Instagram.

The image, taken from a video before the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's match against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, featured Kohli beaming as he showed off the coveted ring from India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. Kohli has always drawn global attention and remains one of the most recognizable figures, even in places where cricket isn't the main sport.

True to Cena's style, the image was shared without any caption—just a striking visual. This isn't the first time Cena has posted a picture of Kohli, but the timing of this particular post made it feel especially meaningful.

With two half-centuries among his 164 runs in four games, Virat Kohli has had a terrific start to his IPL 2025 campaign. With three wins out of four games this season, RCB has successfully changed its story and moved past years of inconsistency to take a comfortable place in the top half of the league. The team's notable triumphs included snapping a 10-year drought at the Wankhede and a 17-year winless run in Chennai.

In the world of wrestling, John Cena's journey to glory continues as he prepares to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in Nevada on April 20. A victory in this match would see Cena become a 17-time world champion, surpassing the record he currently shares with Ric Flair.

