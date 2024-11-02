This will mark the sixth edition of the event, which is scheduled to take place at Riyadh's Mohammed Abdo Arena.

WWE is set to make its return to Saudi Arabia with the highly anticipated Premier Live Event, Crown Jewel 2024. This will mark the sixth edition of the event, which is scheduled to take place at Riyadh's Mohammed Abdo Arena. The event promises to showcase a series of marquee matches, including a thrilling six-man tag team showdown featuring the OG Bloodline, consisting of Roman Reigns and the Usos, facing off against Solo Sikoas Bloodline. Additionally, fans can look forward to a fierce singles match between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, expected to deliver an intense and captivating showdown.

This year's event will feature a Men's and Women's Crown Jewel Championship match. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will go head-to-head with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, while WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax will face off against WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

Although each person's respective title will not be on the line, the victor will earn bragging rights over their opposing brand rival.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Match Card

Fatal Four-Way WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) vs. Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane) vs. Meta-Four (Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson) vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso) vs. The New Bloodline (Any three of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, or Jacob Fatu)

Singles Match

Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens

Bronson Reed vs Seth Rollins

Triple Threat United States Championship Match

LA Knight (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade

Women's Crown Jewel Championship Match

Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax

Crown Jewel Championship Match

Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated Crown Jewel event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 2nd at 10:30 PM IST. Viewers can catch all the action of WWE Crown Jewel live on the Sony Sports Network, including Sony Sports 1/HD (English), Sony Sports 3/HD (Hindi), and Sony Sports 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu).

For those on the go, the WWE Crown Jewel event can also be streamed live on the SonyLiv app.

