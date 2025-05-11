WWE Backlash 2025 event showcased John Cena's first title defense following his victory in the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The highly anticipated one-on-one showdown between John Cena, The Last Real Champion, and Legend Killer Randy Orton finally took place, exceeding all expectations. The match began with Cena attempting to gain an early advantage through deceit, but his efforts proved futile. As the battle unfolded, Cena gained momentum and executed several AA (Attitude Adjustment) moves on Orton, who retaliated with his signature RKOs.

Throughout the match, the referee was inadvertently knocked down twice, leading to chaotic moments. Cena even tried to use the title belt as a weapon against Orton, but his initial attempt failed. In a subsequent incident, the referee was incapacitated outside the ring, allowing Orton to slam Cena onto the announce table and then through it.

Inside the ring, Orton delivered another devastating RKO on Cena and went for the pin. A second official rushed in, only to be accidentally taken out by Cena with the championship belt. This led to confusion as the audience counted the pinfall themselves.

With no officials present, SmackDown manager Nick Aldis and his entourage intervened, only to be swiftly dealt with by Orton's flurry of RKOs. Orton refocused on Cena, but before he could deliver the final blow, R-Truth, a known Cena supporter, interrupted the match. Orton quickly dispatched Truth with an RKO, but Cena seized the opportunity to strike Orton with a low blow and the championship belt.

As the original referee finally made his way back to the ring, Cena capitalized on the chaos, pinning Orton to successfully retain his title.

The event commenced with a thrilling Fatal Four-Way match for the WWE US Championship, featuring Jacob Fatu, Damian Priest, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre. As expected, the battle was intense, but a surprising turn of events occurred. Solo Sikoa made a dramatic entrance, saving Fatu from a potentially devastating move by LA Knight. Solo's interference caused a distraction, allowing Jeff Cobb to deliver a surprise attack on Knight, ultimately helping Fatu retain his championship. Despite the victory, Fatu appeared dissatisfied with the outcome.

In another exciting match, Lyra Valkyria successfully defended her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against her former idol turned rival, Becky Lynch. The intense showdown saw both competitors exchanging powerful blows and executing impressive slams. Despite Lynch's attempts to gain an advantage by exposing the turnbuckle, Valkyria managed to withstand the assaults and secure the victory with a series of rollups.

Dominik Mysterio also retained his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Penta, with assistance from El Grande Americano. The match, which featured the involvement of Judgement Day, took a decisive turn when El Grande Americano used a headbutt with a loaded mask to incapacitate Penta. Seizing the opportunity, Mysterio finished the match with a frog splash, maintaining his championship reign.

