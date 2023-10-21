Headlines

WWE and WCW wrestling legend Sting announces his retirement, will play final match at...

Sting will officially retire after his final match at AEW Revolution 2024, a pay-per-view event typically held during the first weekend of March.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

Steve Borden, better known as Sting, has officially announced his retirement. On Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite, the legend breaks this news to the fans.

After hearing about Sting’s retirement, the crowd also reacted with gratification and chanted "thank you, Sting" and "you still got it".

However, Sting will officially retire after his final match at AEW Revolution 2024, a pay-per-view event typically held during the first weekend of March.

Apart from his retirement news, the 64-year-old WWE star also gave shoutouts to wrestling stars like Dusty Rhodes and Ric Flair who he believes to have shaped his career.

He says, “look at the generation ahead of us, the guys that shaped my career like Dusty Rhodes being the "the most charismatic human being" I have ever seen in my life.”

He also mentions about the legendary Hulk Hogan. “Hulk Hogan transcended wrestling and I did learn something from the guy, So I got to give something to him on that.”

Lastly, he pays his biggest respect and gratitude to “nature boy" Ric Flair. “Thank you Ric, thank you for all the moments I remember, the clash of champions 1988, the very first world title match that I had with you and you put me on the map. What a moment that was,” Sting reminisces about the precious moments he had shared with Ric Flair.

According to IGN India, Sting had previously announced his retirement during the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2016, telling the fans and wrestlers present there during induction speech that he was ending his career under "WWE Umbrella" and coudn’t be any prouder.

The former WWE champion has experienced a serious injury at WWE Night of champions 2015 and recently shares about the extent of his suffering. On Ric Flair's To Be The Man podcast in April, Sting speaks about his temporary paralysis that he had during the match in the squared circle against Seth Rollins.

"The power in my legs was just kind of going away. I felt like I didn't have control over them, and I didn't. I had a temporary paralysis, and you know, for a few minutes, I thought I don't think I can continue. I think I'm done," he explained as per the source of IGN India. 

"Somehow or another, it just kind of came back enough where 'ok, I can do another minute or two.'"

