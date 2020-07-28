WWE: AJ Styles challenges The Undertaker for a return match, will Deadman make a comeback?

Before The Undertaker announced his retirement from the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), AJ Styles was his last opponent.

The Deadman had defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. In the final chapter of the Last Ride docuseries, Undertaker had claimed that he can't find any desire to get into the ring again.

However, the IC Champion AJ Styles recently spoke to BTSport and laid out a stipulation that there could be Undertaker's possible return match against him.

The Phenomenal One stated that The Undertaker has never won the IC Championship, and AJ Styles is willing to put the title on the line for the Deadman to win.

''You want me to give you one? Here's one. I'm the IC champ, Undertaker's never been the IC champ. I'll put it on the line against you, and if you freaking beat me, I'll leave WWE forever, but if I win, you leave.''

The Undertaker retirement news came after having a regular match in front of an audience instead of a cinematic match. So there could be a possibility that The Undertaker could make a comeback again for another match against AJ Styles.