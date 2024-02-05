Twitter
WTC Standings 2023-25: Rohit Sharma-led India make big jump after win over England in Vizag Test, move up to…

Team India has now jumped three spots to reclaim the 2nd place in the WTC points table. Previously, the 28-run loss in the series opener in Hyderabad last week dropped India to fifth place.

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 04:25 PM IST

After suffering a loss in the opening match, Team India came back stronger to win over England in the second Test of the five-match series. The Rohit Sharma-led side beat England by 106 runs in Vizag on Monday (February 5). This win for India has not only leveled the series (1-1) but also gave them a big boost in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 standings.

Team India has now jumped three spots to reclaim the second place in the WTC points table. Previously, the 28-run loss in the series opener in Hyderabad last week dropped India to fifth place. 

India’s recent triumph has propelled them back up the rankings, pushing their point percentage to 52.77. Currently, the top half of the table remains highly competitive, with five teams separated by a mere 5% in point percentage. Whereas, England slip to the 8th spot with a point percentage of 25. 

Meanwhile, the 2023 World Cup winner Australia continue to hold the top spot with a point percentage of 55.

Indian star batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill contributed to India's win by showcasing scintillating performances with 209 runs and 104 runs knocks respectively. While Jasprit Bumrah’s masterclass in reverse swing also ripped apart the English side. He registered the best match figures of 9/91 by an Indian pacer against England at home.

In the morning session, India took five wickets with R Ashwin (3/72) claiming two and Kuldeep Yadav (1/60) and Axar Patel (1/75) accounted for one each.

R Ashwin stayed one wicket away from completing 500 Test wickets after his three-wicket haul.

Zak Crawley was the most successful batter for England, scoring a 132-ball 73. England were 67 for one at stumps on day 3.

India had scored 396 and 255 in their two innings, while England were dismissed for 253 in their first essay.

(With inputs from PTI)

