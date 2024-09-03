Twitter
'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

Meet richest Indian in energy sector, who owns a private jet, has net worth of Rs 20150 crore, leads...

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

NASA breaks silence on ‘strange noises’ coming from Sunita Williams' spacecraft, said, 'crew is asked to…'

'Looking forward to...': PM Modi lands in Brunei, receives warm welcome from crown prince

Sports

ICC announces date for WTC 2025 final, to be played at…

The Lord's is hosting the WTC final for the first time as Southampton (2021) and the Oval (2023) were the venues for the two previous title matches.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 03:54 PM IST

ICC announces date for WTC 2025 final, to be played at…
The third World Test Championship (WTC) final will be played at the iconic Lord's between June 11 and 15 next year, announced the International Cricket Council on Tuesday.

The ICC has marked June 16 as the reserve day, if required.

"The ICC World Test Championship Final has quickly become one of the most anticipated events in the cricketing calendar and we are pleased to announce the dates for the 2025 edition," said ICC CEO Geoff Allardice in a statement.

The Lord's is hosting the WTC final for the first time as Southampton (2021) and the Oval (2023) were the venues for the two previous title matches.

India featured in those two finals, but lost to New Zealand in the inaugural match and last year they were defeated by Australia.

Currently, Rohit Sharma's India are sitting in pole position ahead of reigning champions Australia. India will face the Aussies in an away five-match series later this year in the race to the WTC Final.

However, New Zealand (third), England (fourth), Sri Lanka (fifth), South Africa (sixth) and Bangladesh (seventh) are still in contention for a place in the one-off decider next year.

However, Pakistan suffered a huge setback as Bangladesh inflicted a 0-2 defeat on them in the just-concluded two-match home series.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

