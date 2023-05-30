Search icon
Wrestlers' protest: World wrestling body threatens WFI with suspension, condemns treatment of grapplers

Wrestlers' protest: UWW has urged the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 10:23 PM IST

Wrestlers' protest: United World Wrestling (UWW), the world wrestling governing body, has raised concerns the about the ongoing wrestlers' protest in India. In a statement, it also threatened that it might suspend the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) if its pending elections are not held within the stipulated time. 

It said that it “will request further information about the next elective general assembly from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the ad-hoc committee of the WFI”. It also condemns the treatment and detention of the wrestlers who have been over abuse of power and sexual harassment by former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

UWW urged the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations. It expressed its disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations so far.

The world governing body of the sport said it would meet the wrestlers to inquire about their condition. "UWW will hold a meeting with the wrestlers to inquire about their condition and safety and reconfirm our support for a fair and just resolution of their concerns," it said. 

India’s top wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and others have been protesting against the former WFI chief. They with hundreds of their supporters reached Har ki Pauri in Uttarakhand on Tuesday to immerse their medals in Ganga river. However, after farmer leader Naresh Tikait intervened and sought 5-day time to resolve the issue, they called off their plan.

