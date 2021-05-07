Wrestler Sumit Malik qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Sumit Malik has secured a Tokyo Olympics berth after making it to the finals in the 125kg freestyle category of the World Wrestling Qualifier in Sofia, Bulgaria. SAI took to Twitter to applaud the wrestler. "Sumit qualifies for Olympics! Many congratulations to Sumit Malik as he qualifies for #Tokyo2020 in men`s 125 kg freestyle wrestling after reaching the final at the World Qualifier in Sofia. He becomes the 4th male and 7th overall wrestler to qualify."

Sumit joins the elite company of Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) in men`s freestyle and Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) in women weights for those who have qualified for the Olympics. Malik will take on Russian wrestler Sergei Kozyrev in his quest to bag gold.

The Indian wrestler beat Aiaal Lazarev of Kyrgyzstan and Alexandr Romanov of Moldova to make it to the quarterfinals. There he beat Rustam Iskandari of Tajikistan 10-5 to reach the semi-finals. In the semis, he defeated Jose Diaz Robertti of Venezuela 5-0 to reach the final.

#Tokyo2020 quota for India: Sumit Malik (125kg) caps off an impressive day in Sofia, Bulgaria with a counterattacking win against a two-time Olympian. He defeats Diaz from Venezuela. #WrestleSofia pic.twitter.com/ZUWxREtyhb — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 6, 2021

