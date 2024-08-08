Twitter
Sports

'Deeply disheartened': Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Vinesh Phogat's retirement after Paris Olympics disqualification

Vinesh made the decision to retire from wrestling in the early hours of Thursday, August 8th.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 04:51 PM IST

Sangram Singh (L), Vinesh Phogat
The entire nation is applauding the dedication and hard work of India's own Vinesh Phogat. Vinesh's outstanding performance at the Paris Olympics 2024 will not be overlooked by anyone. The news of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the 50 kg category due to a mere 100 grams of excess weight has sent shockwaves throughout the country, shattering this daughter's dream of bringing home a gold medal for India.

The outpouring of support for Vinesh is overwhelming. In response to this unfortunate situation, Commonwealth Championship gold medalist wrestler Sangram Singh expressed, "Every player devotes his youth and life for this sport so that he or she can increase the value of the tricolor. But many times the player is disqualified due to small rules. About which he himself is not aware and then this shock remains in his mind for the whole life which he or she can never forget. When you are a contender for the gold medal, then you are the strongest, then you are thrown out of such things which cannot even be thought of. Now there will not be a day or moment for Vinesh when she will not remember this pain. These moments are unbearable for her. This has happened to me too." 

I have been good relationship with Phogat family for so many years 

I know the Phogat family very closely. We are from the same States.  I have had more interaction with Babita when Vinesh was 10 to 12 years old. I have seen Vinesh grow up. I have seen these children grow up. Vinesh is like my younger sister. I met her husband recently. Vinesh's retirement is a set back for me. It is very disappointing that Vinesh, a world level wrestler, has to play a long way and bring medals for the country. 

Vinesh deserves silver medal 

Sangram says that Vinesh should get silver on the basis of ethics and humanity. The way she has displayed her game in this Olympics, she has defeated every female wrestler with a good score. She deserves silver and she should get silver because when a player wins by playing normally then it is a victory but when he overcomes the difficulties and plays beyond imagination then history is made and Vinesh has made history. I appealed that Vinesh should be considered for a silver medal." 

Vinesh made the decision to retire from wrestling in the early hours of Thursday, August 8th. This announcement followed her disqualification from the 50kg freestyle wrestling final event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Also read| Paris Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat enters semifinals of men’s 57 kg event, one win away from medal

 

