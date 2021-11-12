Wrestler Nisha Dahiya wins gold in National Championship despite stressful days amid fake murder report

It was a stressful couple of days for wrestler Nisha Dahiya, who was representing the Railways in the National Championship in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh when the news of the alleged death of her and her brother made rounds. Turned out, the same name created the confusion as it was a local wrestler from Kharkhoda, who was shot dead in Haryana's Sonepat on Wednesday.

Talking to Zee News on Friday, Nisha revealed that it was bizarre when the news of her death came out, but it was a misunderstanding and it got cleared. She said, " Suddenly reporters started calling and I was like should I focus on my nationals or on replying to those calls, so I switched off my phone.

Clarifying that she is alive and safe, in a video message issued by the Wrestling Federation of India, Nisha Dahiya said, "I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright. It's fake news (reports of her death). I am fine.

The 23-year old said that she got to know that late and it was better to say and clarify that in a video as she was bombarded with phone calls from media, friends and family.

Setting all that aside, Nisha focussed on her training and the match as the next she won a gold medal in the championships in the 65 kg weight category on Thursday.

This was the second time that Nisha has managed to win a senior national title. The 23-year-old has won back-to-back senior titles.

Nisha signed off saying that she doesn't want any further stress as she is still getting calls and wants to focus entirely on the Commonwealth Championship starting December 2 and on her preparations.

