MMA fighter Ritu Phogat gets married, sisters Geeta and Babita pen heartfelt notes

Photo: Twitter/ @PhogatRitu

Commonwealth gold-winning wrestler and mixed martial artist Ritu Phogat tied the knot with Haryana based advocate Sachin Chhikara in a vibrant traditional wedding. The MMA artist, nicknamed The Indian Tigress, shared photographs and clips from different ceremonies on social media.

Ritu Phogat belongs to one of India’s most illustrious wrestling families. She is the third daughter of former wrestler and Olympics coach Mahavir Singh Phogat. Her elder sisters Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat, as well as cousin Vinesh Phogat, are all Commonwealth Games gold-medalists.

“I'm so lucky to be called your wife now and I can't wait to spend the rest of our life together I love you it was a very magical and special day that I loved absolutely very second of it,” Ritu Phogat captioned a Twitter post, sharing pics from the wedding.

I'm so lucky to be called your wife now and I can't wait to spend the rest of our life together I love you

it was a very magical and special day that I loved absolutely very second of it pic.twitter.com/PcSc6y2XRA — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) November 10, 2022

“Marriage is about becoming a team. You’re going to spend the rest of your life learning about each other, and every now and then, things blow up. But the beauty of marriage is that if you picked the right person and you both love each other, you’ll always figure out a way to get through it…Lots of love and blessings,” wrote Geeta Phogat captioned a post on Instagram, sharing pics with the couple.

“May the couple of you both be always safe; May life be filled with lots of love, may you celebrate every day with joy, sister, wishing you a very happy marriage!” sister Babita Phogat in a similar post.

Ritu married Sachin Chhikara of Haryana, who is an advocate as per his Instagram profile. In her wrestling career, Ritu won back to back titles in National Wrestling Championships. She won her Commonwealth gold medal in November 2016 in Singapore in the 48 kg category.

She became Pro Wrestling League’s most expensive player in 2016 with a contract worth Rs 36 lakh with PWL team Jaipur Ninjas. Ritu won India’s first silver medal at the World U-23 Wrestling Championships in the 48kg category in Poland in 2017.

She made her MMA debut in 2019 and signed with ONE Championship. She has an MMA record of 7 wins and 3 losses in 10 matches.

READ | Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik to announce divorce after legal issues are resolved, claims new report