Wrestler and Politician Babita Phogat blessed with baby boy

India's ace wrestler Babita took to Twitter to share the good news, as she was seen holding the new born along with husband Vivek Suhag


Babita Phogat

Babita Phogat was blessed with baby son | Babita Phogat Twitter

Written By

Edited By

Anshul Gupta

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jan 11, 2021, 09:29 PM IST

Ace Indian wrestler and now a politician, Babit Phogat became a proud mother to a baby boy on Monday (January 11). The 31-year old took to Twitter to share the good news, as she could be seen holding the new-born along with her husband Vivek Suhag as she shared a couple of pictures along with the news.

"Meet our little SONshine. “Believe in dreams; they do come true. Ours came dressed in blue!”Blue heart," Babita wrote while sharing the news.

Both the mother and the son could be seen wearing blue clothes.

Babita and Vivek got married in November 2019 and the couple announce the news of Babita being pregnant in November 2020, where Vivek was seen holding her baby bump.

This was the second news of a sportperson becoming a parent after Indian cricket star Virat Kohli.

The couple was congratulated by actor Randeep Hooda, Badminton player Saina Nehwal and many others on Twitter.