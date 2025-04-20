The first night of WWE WrestleMania 41 had exciting matches with Jey Uso winning the World Heavyweight Championship and New Day becoming tag team champions. The unexpected moment was Paul Heyman supporting Seth Rollins.

A total of seven matches kicked off the opening night of WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, and fans were treated to some electrifying action in the ring. It was a day packed with drama, culminating in Paul Heyman's jaw-dropping decision to team up with Seth Rollins in a triple-threat showdown against CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

The first match featured Jey Uso going head-to-head with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Gunther started strong, dominating the early exchanges, but the YEET man wasn’t about to back down. Uso unleashed a flurry of superkicks and splashes before delivering a spear that turned the tide. Ultimately, he locked in a sleeper hold, forcing Gunther to tap out and crowning Jey Uso as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Next up was a thrilling clash between New Day and the War Raiders, with the WWE World Tag Team Championship on the line. It was a classic showcase of tag team wrestling, and in the end, the New Day continued their incredible streak, capturing the tag team titles for an astonishing 12th time in their careers.

Jacob Fatu claimed the WWE United States Championship by defeating LA Knight, while newcomer El Grande Americano made a splash with his victory over Rey Fenix. Tiffany Straton triumphed over Charlotte Flair to snag the WWE Women's Championship, and Jade Cargill emerged victorious against Naomi.

But the real shocker of the night came from Paul Heyman, who left everyone stunned by siding with Seth Rollins during the pivotal moment of the Triple Threat match. It was a blockbuster event that truly lived up to the hype, as Punk, Reigns, and Rollins delivered one of the most memorable bouts in WrestleMania history.

The trio really brought their A-game during the match, but in the end, it was Heyman who ended up having the last laugh. When all three were down for the count, he first passed the chair to Punk. But then, in a surprising twist, he delivered a low blow to Punk and handed the chair over to Reigns. As Roman Reigns launched his attack on Rollins, Heyman turned on him too, delivering a low blow and passing the chair to Rollins, who then took down Reigns and clinched the victory in the night's main event.

Full results from Night One of WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso defeated Gunther via submission to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

The New Day beat The War Raiders to become the World Tag Team Champions.

Jade Cargill defeated Naomi via Jaded.

Jacob Fatu beat LA Knight to win the United States Championship.

El Grande Americano defeated Rey Fenix.

Tiffany Stratton beat Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women’s Championship.

Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

