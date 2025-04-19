WWE fans should definitely tune into WrestleMania 41 for two big reasons: it will be John Cena's final match before retiring in 2025, and CM Punk will be returning to the event after a long absence since 2013.

The 41st edition of WWE’s flagship live event, WrestleMania, is just around the corner, happening this weekend. It’s making a grand return to thrill millions of fans, and this year, the Show of Shows is set to light up Las Vegas over two exciting nights on April 19 and 20. WrestleMania 41 is packed with action, featuring 13 official matches spread across both nights. Out of these, seven bouts will be for championship titles at the grandest stage of them all.

On Night 1, all eyes will be on CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. This will be Punk’s first WrestleMania appearance since his comeback to WWE in 2023, and fans are buzzing with anticipation.

Last year, Punk missed out on the big stage due to an injury he sustained during the Royal Rumble match in 2024. Now, he’s eager to settle the intense rivalry with Rollins and Reigns, hoping to steal the show in front of a massive crowd.

Also on the card for the opening night, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will be defending their titles. Fans will have to hold their breath until Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 to see Cody Rhodes put his Undisputed Championship on the line against a heel John Cena.

The American Nightmare wrapped up his story last year by defeating the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 40. After a successful title defense for a whole year, Rhodes is looking to extend his reign by taking down Cena.

As for Cena, the multi-time champion is on a mission to break the record for the most World Championship titles in WWE history. He’s currently tied with the legendary Ric Flair at 16 championships.

Live Streaming Details

WWE WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to take place on April 19 and 20, with the event kicking off at 4:30 am IST on each of the two days (April 20 and 21 in India). The highly anticipated event will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Unfortunately, WWE WrestleMania 41 will not be televised in India as an official broadcaster has not yet been announced. However, fans in India can still catch all the action by streaming the event live on Netflix.

