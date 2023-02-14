Search icon
WPL 2023: Babar Azam gets brutally trolled as Smriti Mandhana’s salary more than Pakistan captain

Women's Premier League auction is in the news for many reasons as franchises put some hefty bids on Indian star players.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

WPL 2023: Babar Azam gets brutally trolled as Smriti Mandhana’s salary more than Pakistan captain
Women's Premier League auction is in the news for many reasons as franchises put some hefty bids on Indian star players. The WPL auction has also given a reason to netizens to mock Pakistan and netizens took to social media to highlight the fact that the money earned by Pakistan captain Babar Azam is less than even WPL's costliest player Smriti Mandhana. 

It is to be noted that Smriti Mandhana was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 3.40 crore during the auction. Netizens said that Babar Azam, who is the costliest player in the Pakistan Premier League, earns Rs 1.40 crore whereas Smriti earns almost three times his salary. Not only Smriti but other Indian women's cricket players like Deepti Sharma(2.60cr), Jemimah Rodrigues (Rs 2.20), Shafali Verma (Rs 2.00 cr) Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur(1.80cr) earns more than the Pakistan star.

 

 

This is not the first time that salary comparison has become a reason to mock the Pakistan cricket player. As a matter of fact, a total of 18 players of the Pakistan men's team earn 7.60cr whereas A+ player of the Indian cricket team individually earns almost the same amount. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma individually earn 7cr. They are currently listed as A+ players of the Indian cricket team. 

The inaugural edition of WPL is scheduled to begin from March 6 and the final will be held on March 26.

