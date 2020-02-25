'Wow what a legend': Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland stunned after receiving special gift from his idol

Norwegian forward Erling Haaland's recent meteoric rise to fame this season has stunned world football.

The 19-year-old has been terrorizing defenders with his blistering pace and clinical finishing, which earned him a big-money move to German giants Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window.

Haaland's free-scoring ability mainly came into limelight when he announced himself in the UEFA Champions League this season, bagging 10 goals so far in 7 matches.

However, the babyfaced assassin was stunned when he received a special gift from one of his footballing icon Miguel Pérez Cuesta, aka Michu.

The former Swansea City forward is one of the best finishers that the Premier League has seen in the past decade. Haaland in the past has expressed his thoughts on how he is a big admirer of the Spaniard to which Minch reacted and said that he feels honored.

"It's an honour. I think he's going to be a world-class player," Michu was quoted as saying Spanish media outlet AS.

"He's a much better player than me," he added.

The 33-year-old has now made the extra effort to send Erling a signed jersey of his with a special message on it.

Reacted to this, Haaland took to Twitter and thanked his boyhood idol and wrote: "Wow what a legend!! #Nice2Michu"

Michu had a terrific 2012-13 PL season with the Swans, scoring 22 goals in 43 matches and guided them to a League Cup triumph. His heroics earned him the Swansea City player of the year award before securing a move to Italian side Napoli.

Haaland so far has already banged in 40 goals and 8 assists in 30 games.