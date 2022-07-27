Worrying signs for the Indian boxers as team doctor makes way for the coach of Lovlina Borgohain

Indian Boxing Federation

The switch in his accreditation status means that Dr. Karanjit Singh can no longer stay in the Games village and be available for the boxers during training and competition. To attend competitions, he will have to get a day pass, which may not allow him access to the warm-up area.

With boxing being a contact sport, there is a lot of scope for injuries and the presence of a doctor is a must. The Indian boxing team learned this lesson when boxer Satish suffered an injury and there was no doctor on hand to help him.

That is the reason why members of the boxing contingent are worried about the restricted access Dr. Karanjit will get in view of his altered accreditation status.

Interestingly, this development comes only hours after Lovlina Borgohain’s coach, Sandhya Gurung got her accreditation and was subsequently granted access to the event.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and Boxing Federation of India (BFI) officials have their hands tied in this regard as the Sports Ministry has decided to push for Lovlina to have her coach Sandhya Gurung.

The Birmingham Games organizing committee gave accreditation to coach Sandhya only when IOA decided to take it away from the team doctor.

Boxing has been given extra support staff than permitted despite restrictions on the number of support personnel.

“Only 33 percent of the playing contingent is allowed as 'Support Staff' which in BFI's case for the 12 boxers (8 men and 4 women) stands to be 4 support staff, (including coaches) who were to travel with the Team to Birmingham With IOA's help the number of support staff went up from 4 to 8 for the entire contingent of 12 boxers,” the BFI mentioned in their statement previously.