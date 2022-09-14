Search icon
Vinesh Phogat wins bronze medal in World Wrestling Championships defeating Sweden's Emma Malmgren

Vinesh, a three-time Commonwealth Games champion, is the first Indian female wrestler to win two World Championship medals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 11:16 PM IST

Image Credit: Twitter @Media_SAI

India's Vinesh Phogat on Wednsesday created history by becoming the first Indian wrestler to win several medals at the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade.

She defeated Emma Malmgren of Sweden 8-0 to win the bronze medal. It was her second World Championships medal. She had previously won bronze in the 2019 edition. 

Her knee ailment appeared to flare up in the early parts of the bout, as she gripped her knee at one point, but the Indian shrugged it off and won. Her effort earned India its first medal in this year's World Wrestling Championships, which are being held in the Serbian capital of Belgrade.

On Wednesday, she defeated 2018 Asian Games silver medalist Zhuldyz Eshimova of Kazakhstan 4-0 in her first repechage match. She achieved Victory by Fall (VFA). Her second match was a win by injury against Azerbaijan's Leyla Gurbanova (VIN). She advanced to the bronze medal match after winning this match.

Nisha Dahiya, the 2021 World U-23 bronze medalist, will also compete for a bronze medal. Nisha reached the semi-finals after defeating Bulgaria's Sofiya Hristova Georgieva. She won 11-0 on the basis of Superiority aka Technical Fall (VSU).

The 2022 World Wrestling Championships started in Belgrade on September 10 and will go on till September 18.

