World Squash Championship: World No. 12 Joshna Chinappa enters pre-quarters

World No. 12 Joshna Chinappa moved into the third round of the CIB PSA Women’s World squash championship and is set to play second seed Nour El Sherbini of Egypt.

She had a comfortable win over Hong Kong’s Ho Tze-Lok after she conceded the tie because of injury. Joshna was leading 11-5, 11-4 at that time, according to PTI.

Squash: Joshna Chinappa moves into Pre-QF of World Championships. Next she will take on World No. 2 Nour El Sherbini. pic.twitter.com/u6psEDiqUZ — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) October 28, 2019

In the men’s Egyptian Open being held simultaneously, Saurav Ghosal, who made it to the third round beating Tsz Fung Yip 11-9, 11-5, 11-4, fell to Egyptian Fares Dessouky in straight games. The unseeded Dessouky won 11-6, 11-5, 11-5.