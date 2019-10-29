World Squash Championship: World No. 12 Joshna Chinappa enters pre-quarters

Trending#

World No. 12 Joshna Chinappa moved into the third round of the CIB PSA Women’s World squash championship and is set to play second seed Nour El Sherbini of Egypt.


Updated: Oct 29, 2019, 08:40 AM IST

She had a comfortable win over Hong Kong’s Ho Tze-Lok after she conceded the tie because of injury. Joshna was leading 11-5, 11-4 at that time, according to PTI.

In the men’s Egyptian Open being held simultaneously, Saurav Ghosal, who made it to the third round beating Tsz Fung Yip 11-9, 11-5, 11-4, fell to Egyptian Fares Dessouky in straight games. The unseeded Dessouky won 11-6, 11-5, 11-5.

