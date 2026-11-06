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World Record Chaos: 53 Red Cards after mass brawl erupts during Brazil U20 football match

Brazil U20 semifinal sets world record with 53 red cards after mass brawl triggered by goal celebration taunt.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 06, 2026, 11:12 AM IST

World Record Chaos: 53 Red Cards after mass brawl erupts during Brazil U20 football match
53 red cards in ONE match!
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Football has seen many fights, but nothing like this. A youth match in Brazil ended with 53 red cards, the most ever in a single game. The match was stopped, players were sent off in groups and even officials were not spared. What started as a celebration turned into a full-blown brawl that no one could control.

What triggered the brawl?

Davi allegedly taunted the opposition bench after scoring the third goal in Sunday's Under-20 semifinal in Minas Gerais, with Mamoré leading Uberlěia 3-1. Paulo Sérgio Dias Dos Santos, the goalkeeping coach at Uberlēia, became enraged by this and confronted him on the field, which led to a large-scale altercation between players and staff.

How did the red cards reach 53?

Following the fight, referee Fernando Patrick Drosghic Modesto took decisive action. His official report states that he sent off eight members of the coaching and support staff in addition to forty players. Earlier in the game, three players had already been sent off. Two Uberlňia board members were fired. Together, the total reached 53. It broke the 2011 record of 36 red cards set in Argentina, while the referee alleged death threats and a police report was filed.

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Match abandoned after 40-minute stoppage

For about forty minutes, the game was halted. The game was called off when officials realised they couldn't control the situation. There was more trouble to come. After the match, Uberlândia officials were accused of damaging Mamoré’s equipment.

Members of the Mamoré team were also accused of vandalising the home dressing room. The incident has now established a new standard for football's disciplinary history, not for skill or goals, but rather for the speed at which a game can go out of control.

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