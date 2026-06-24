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'World Cup is being sold out': Germany legend Philip Lahm slams FIFA president Gianni Infantino

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'World Cup is being sold out': Germany legend Philip Lahm slams FIFA president Gianni Infantino

Germany legend Philip Lahm has sparked a fresh debate over the future of international football after launching strong criticism of FIFA and its president Infantino. Here's what he said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 05:56 AM IST

'World Cup is being sold out': Germany legend Philip Lahm slams FIFA president Gianni Infantino
Gianni Infantino is the president of FIFA. (Pic Credits: Instagram/gianni_infantino)
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Germany legend Phillip Lahm, who led Germany to their fourth FIFA World Cup title in 2014, recently criticised the current FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, for 'selling out' the tournament in the context of high ticket prices. As per a report by ESPN, Lahm wrote in his column in the German newspaper Die Zeit, ''The World Cup is being sold out. This robs football of its credibility. As a result, fans are uneasy. It's becoming increasingly difficult for them to separate FIFA from the event itself.''

Lahm questions FIFA's ticket pricing and Club World Cup expansion

He also slammed the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, expanded to 32 teams last year, as compared to the long-standing seven teams per edition for its effect on players' fitness. Talking about the ticket prices, he further added, ''FIFA stands accused of not providing honest figures about the true demand and using this to maximise revenues. A tournament needs preparation and follow-up to have a lasting impact.''

On the contrary, Lahm praised FIFA's expansion to 48 teams for the tournament, which has created some of the most interesting stories out of players from lesser-known teams like Cape Verde, Curacao, and DR Congo, among others.

Whats App Image 2026 06 23 at 7 16 35 AM (1)

Germany legend raises concerns over Infantino's ties with world leaders

Lahm said he was concerned about Infantino's close ties with leaders such as US President Donald Trump. ''Most worrying is Gianni Infantino's proximity to rulers like Donald Trump. There is a suspicion that they derive personal advantages from their offices. The World Cup is being sold. That robs football of credibility. This results in the discomfort of the fans, for whom it is becoming increasingly difficult to separate FIFA on the one hand from the event on the other,'' he added.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

 

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

 

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

 

(With ANI inputs)

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