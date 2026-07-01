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World Cup heartbreak turns ugly as Netherlands stars become victims of racist attacks

World Cup heartbreak quickly turned into a nightmare for the Netherlands as several players became targets of racist abuse online. Know the whole matter here.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 01:06 PM IST

World Cup heartbreak turns ugly as Netherlands stars become victims of racist attacks
Netherlands got eliminated in the Round of 32 after facing defeat by Morocco in a penalty shootout. (Pic Credits: Instagram/onsoranje)
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Netherlands were among the first teams to get knocked out in the Round of 32 after facing defeat at the hands of Morocco in a penalty shootout. After the defeat, Netherlands players who missed penalties were subjected to racist, discriminatory, and hateful abuse online, as confirmed by the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) on Tuesday. Yes, you read it right! Dutch players like Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber, and Crysencio Summerville, who missed in the shootout, became targets of racist abuse online.

 

''We find this appalling, and we will file a case with 'Meld Online Discriminatie' (Report Online Discrimination). Once a report is filed, their legal staff assess whether the statement constitutes a punishable offence. This can lead to a formal complaint being lodged with the Public Prosecution Service, which may then initiate a criminal investigation,'' ANI reported, quoting KNVB.

 

''Football brings together millions of different people, whereas discrimination does the exact opposite. It therefore runs counter to everything football stands for,'' KNVB added.

 

Whats App Image 2026 07 01 at 12 48 39 PM

 

The Dutch Football Association also said that they have seen online reactions in which players have been subjected to racist and discriminatory abuse following the team's elimination. ''We draw a clear line against such behaviour. Racism and discrimination have no place in football, online, or in our society,'' the association also said.

 

Meanwhile, Netherlands vs Morocco was only the second match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be decided by a penalty shootout after Paraguay eliminated Germany in the Round of 32. Going forward, Morocco will now lock horns with Canada in the Round of 16 on Saturday (local time).

 

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

 

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

 

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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