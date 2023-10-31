World Cup 2023: Why has undefeated India not qualified for semi-finals yet?

India's next match will be played against Sri Lanka on 2 November at the 2011 ICC World Cup final match arena, Wankhede Stadium.

With six consecutive victories in their bag, India are having an incredible run in the World Cup 2023 campaign. After their dominating win over England by 100 runs on Sunday, the Rohit Sharma-led side have attained the top spot in the WC 2023 points table.

Despite India remaining undefeated in the tournament so far, a question always pops up in mind regarding how long it will take for the team to qualify for semi-finals.

However, the positive side for team India is that they can make it to the second round even if they experience a defeat in the upcoming three matches. Our Men in Blue would now need just one win to become the first team to qualify for the semi final berth.

The team is currently leading the points table with 12 points and one more win will push them to 14 points and pave their way more conveniently to the semi-finals.

India, that lifted the ODI World Cup trophy twice (1983 & 2011), are scheduled to play their upcoming games against Sri Lanka, South Africa and Netherlands.

On 2 November, India will face Sri Lanka at the 2011 ICC World Cup final match arena, Wankhede Stadium. Sri Lanka’s last match was a shocking defeat against Afghanistan which has also pulled them down to sixth place in the points table.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Angelo Mathews, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne