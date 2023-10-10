Headlines

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill's illness may benefit these two players

India will clash against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi tomorrow (11 October) starting at 2 PM.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

Team India faced a major setback after India’s star opening batsman Shubman Gill contracts dengue. Due to this illness, Gill also missed India’s World Cup 2023 opening match against Australia on Sunday. 

On Monday, BCCI also confirmed that Gill had not been able to travel with the team to Delhi ahead of their clash against Afghanistan. He continued to stay back in Chennai as he is recovering from the illness under BCCI medical supervision.
 
Now he is also reported to miss the major clash against Pakistan this week (14 October) as well. Gill’s unavailability for the Indian team is a big concern but it may have opened doors for some other players who showcased their amazing talent in the Asian games.

According to Indian Express, the 24-year-old will take more than a week to recover and the selection committee is set to discuss with team management if a replacement has to be kept ready. In case the team management decides to call for a back up, Yashasvi Jaiwal or Ruturaj Gaikwad could end up joining the Indian squad for Gill’s cover up.

After achieving triumph in their World Cup 2023 opening match against Australia, India is now gearing up for their next match against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi tomorrow (11 October) starting at 2 PM.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

 

