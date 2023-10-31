World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill reveals his favourite cricketer ahead of IND vs SL clash - watch

India's next match will be played against Sri Lanka on 2 November at the 2011 ICC World Cup final match arena, Wankhede Stadium.

India’s star opening batter, Shubman Gill in conversation with Star Sports reveals the name of his favourite cricketer. According to Gill, the player who stands out as his favourite player at the moment is India’s star player, Virat Kohli.

“My current favourite cricketer is Virat Bhai,” says the 24-year-old.

Apart from favourite cricketer, he also reveals the name of a batting legend who he looked upon while growing up and it is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.

Gill reveals the story of choosing his jersey number as 77. He says “My jersey no. is 77 and the reason behind getting the no. 77 was when I played the U-19 World Cup, I wanted to take the number 7 but it was not available, so I took two sevens.”

He also sheds light upon his nickname. "My nickname is ‘Kaka’ which in Punjabi means baby," said Gill.

After missing the first two matches of World Cup 2023 due to an illness, Gill made his comeback in the India vs Pakistan rivalry match. He also made his maiden World Cup fifty against Bangladesh on 19th October. During the course of this event, Gill surpassed Hashim Amla’s long standing record in becoming the fastest batter to score 2000 ODI runs.

However, fans are looking forward to his maiden World Cup century after showcasing some blistering performances prior to the marquee event.

In 2023, the young opening batter scored six centuries and joined Kohli, Sachin, and other great players in the elite list of batsmen with five or hundreds in a year.

Meanwhile, India's next match will be played against Sri Lanka on 2 November at the 2011 ICC World Cup final match arena, Wankhede Stadium.

After maintaining a six match winning streak, India has attained the top position in the points table. Whereas Sri Lanka after experiencing a shocking defeat from Afghanistan yesterday, have fallen down to the sixth place.