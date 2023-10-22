Headlines

Sports

Sports

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill eyes for Hashim Amla’s long standing record ahead of IND vs NZ clash

ICC World Cup 2023: India will face New Zealand today at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

India’s star opening batter Shubman Gill, other than hoping to showcase a brilliant performance in today’s clash against New Zealand, would also be striving towards breaking a long-standing record of former South Africa batter, Hashim Amla. 

Amla holds a record of scoring the fastest 2000 ODI runs in just 40 innings. Whereas Gill has so far made 1986 ODI runs in just 37 innings. Now Gill would only be needing 14 runs in today’s clash against New Zealand to surpass Amla in becoming the fastest to reach the 2000 runs mark in ODIs.

Gill, who is currently ranked world’s no.2 ODI batter, made his comeback in India’s clash against Pakistan on 14 October after recovering from a serious illness. In the last match against Bangladesh on 19 October, the 24-year-old also scored his first half century (53 runs of 55 balls) in ODI World Cup.

Currently in the World Cup 2023 points table, New Zealand and India have strongly occupied the first and second spot respectively with 8 points each. Both the teams have faced each other 9 times in ICC ODI World Cup with New Zealand holding a better winning record over India. 

Barring the one match that got abandoned, the Black Caps have emerged victorious 5 times against India. Whereas India have only been able to clinch 3 wins. In the previous edition of World Cup in 2019, New Zealand thrashed India by 18 runs in the semi-finals. 

Now, the top contenders are all set to face once again today at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala. 

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

