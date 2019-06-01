World Cup 2019: Hamid Hassan's comeback of dreams

His story is purely made of hope and courage.

Afghanistan's pacer Hamid Hassan made an emotional return to the National side exactly two-years after defeating a life-threatening injury. His story is purely made of hope and courage.

Hassan was his nation's leading fast bowler before getting hit by a tragic injury. In fact, Hassan was originally the pacer who helped Afghanistan dominate matches in ICC division five cricket and helped them in their attempts to qualify for a spot in the World Cups.

Hassan got his fame after a match against USA during the 2010 T20 World Cup Qualifier in Dubai. He was the leading performer on the day as he helped the Afghans beat USA and claimed the Man of the Match award for on the day. His finishing figures for the day was 3 for 14.

But, during a game against England, in his attempts to catch a ball and stop it from going six, Hassan crashed into the sight-screen. Most people thought that Hamid wouldn't even survive the injury, forget about playing cricket again.

But Hamid was determined. He started his rehab and made a decision to make a heroic comeback despite his current situation. The result is now in front of everyone. The pacer after two years for his team played an international match.

Afghanistan took on Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Saturday at Bristol. Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib won the toss and elected to bat first and were bowled out in the 38th over for 206 runs. The Aussies on the chase came out all guns blazing as both Finch and Warner got to half-centuries and lead Australia to a 7 wicket win.