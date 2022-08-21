World Championships 2022: Lakshya Sen to Saina Nehwal, when and where to watch Indian shuttlers live in India

After an exciting Commonwealth Games 2022, the Indian shuttlers will be now eyeing winning the trophy at the prestigious BWF World Championships 2022.
Not just Indian stars like Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth but also shuttlers namely Viktor Axelsen, Kento Momota, and Tai Tzu Ying will compete in the BWF top-flight event.
However, India's most successful shuttler, PV Sindhu, will not be playing in the event as she suffered a stress fracture at the CWG, which saw her get ruled out of the World Championships.
BWF World Championships 2022 Schedule:
1st round– August 22, 23
2nd round– August 24
Quarter-final– August 25
Semi-final– August 26
Final – August 27
Men's Singles (Round of 64):
Sai Praneeth vs Chou Tien-Chen
Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen
Lakshya Sen vs Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus
HS Prannoy vs Luka Wraber
Women's Singles (Round of 64):
Malvika Bansod vs Line Christophersen
Saina Nehwal vs Cheung Ngan Yi
Men's Doubles (Round of 64)
MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila vs Supak Jomkoh / Kittinupong Kedren
Manu Attri / B Sumeeth Reddy vs Hiroki Okamura / Masayuki Onodera
Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Fabien Delrue / William Villeger Second Round
Round of 32:
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs TBD (Solis Jonathan / Anibal Marroquin or Jonathan Curtin / Dylan Soedjasa)
Women's Singles (Round of 64):
Pooja Dandu / Sanjana Santosh vs Ines Lucia Castillo Salzar / Paula La Torre Legal
Ashwini Ponnappa / Sikki Reddy vs Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq / Fahimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq
Treesa Jolly / Gayathri Gopichand vs Low Yeen Yuan / Valeree Siow
Mixed Doubles (Round of 64):
Venkat Gaurav Prasad / Juhi Dewangan vs Gregory Mairs / Jenny Moore
Ishaan Bhatnagar / Tanisha Crasto vs Patrick Scheiel / Franziska Volkmann
What time will the BWF World Championships 2022 begin?
The BWF World Championships 2022 will begin at 7:30 AM IST on August 22.
Which TV channels will broadcast the BWF World Championships 2022?
The BWF World Championships 2022 will be telecast on Sports18 channel in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of BWF World Championships 2022?
The BWF World Championships 2022 will be streamed live on the VOOT Select app and website.